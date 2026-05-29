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PBS News Hour

Kenyan court halts U.S. plan to open Ebola quarantine center

Season 2026 Episode 111 | 5m 51s

In Central Africa, authorities are still struggling to get their hands around an Ebola outbreak with more than 900 suspected cases. A Kenyan court temporarily blocked the Trump administration’s plan to open a quarantine facility there to treat Americans exposed to or infected with the virus. William Brangham discussed the latest with Dr. Craig Spencer, who contracted Ebola during a 2014 outbreak.

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