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PBS News Hour

Bondi defends handling of Epstein investigation

Season 2026 Episode 111 | 5m 39s

Former Attorney General Pam Bondi defended the Justice Department's handling of the Jeffrey Epstein investigation during a closed-door interview with lawmakers. Bondi said the department under her leadership remained committed to securing justice for Epstein's victims, but she declined to answer questions about President Trump. Justice correspondent Ali Rogin reports.

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