Bondi defends handling of Epstein investigation

Extras
May 29, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
Kenyan court blocks U.S. plan to open Ebola quarantine center to treat Americans
How a Blue Origin rocket explosion could impact NASA's moon mission
Vance says U.S. and Iran make progress, but Trump’s backing unclear
Trump stock trades fuel accusations of corruption and profiting off presidency
How renaming PCOS to PMOS could improve care for millions of women
News Wrap: Treasury taking steps for $250 bill featuring Trump's image
An up-close look at the Strait of Hormuz from both land and water
Ukraine’s foreign minister says drone attacks in Russia could pressure Putin to end war
What to expect from the U.S. team as the World Cup approaches