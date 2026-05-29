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PBS News Hour

‘The Hero Next Door’ highlights service members' sacrifices

Season 2026 Episode 111 | 6m 43s

For more than two decades, Martha Raddatz has reported from the front lines of America's wars, bearing witness to courage under unimaginable circumstances. In her new book, the veteran ABC News journalist turns her attention to the service members, families and everyday Americans whose sacrifice often goes unnoticed. Geoff Bennett sat down with Raddatz to discuss "The Hero Next Door."

Major corporate funding for the PBS News Hour is provided by BDO, BNSF, Consumer Cellular, American Cruise Lines, and Raymond James. Funding for the PBS NewsHour Weekend is provided by Consumer Cellular and Cunard Cruise Line. For a complete list of funders for the PBS NewsHour and PBS NewsHour weekend, click here.
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