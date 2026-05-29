‘The Hero Next Door’ highlights service members' sacrifices

Extras
May 29, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
Kenyan court blocks U.S. plan to open Ebola quarantine center to treat Americans
How a Blue Origin rocket explosion could impact NASA's moon mission
Bondi defends handling of Epstein investigation but admits 'redaction errors'
Capehart and Continetti on Talarico’s chances against Paxton in Texas
Killing of Israeli embassy workers inspires father to confront rising antisemitism
Mahjong thriving as players embrace community and connection
News Wrap: Judge orders Kennedy Center to remove Trump's name from building
Vance says U.S. and Iran make progress, but Trump’s backing unclear
Trump stock trades fuel accusations of corruption and profiting off presidency