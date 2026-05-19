EPA moves to roll back limits on PFAS in drinking water

Extras
May 19, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
San Diego mosque attack heightens fears as anti-Islam rhetoric rises in U.S.
News Wrap: Government to drop tax claims and audits of Trump
What happens to children when immigrant parents are detained by ICE
Ada Ferrer reflects on family history and forces shaping Cuba and the U.S. in new memoir
Russians who fled after Ukraine invasion stage fresh take on classic play in U.S.
Degree in three: Why more colleges are speeding up graduation timelines
Tamara Keith and Amy Walter on Trump's power in pushing out 'disloyal' Republicans
DOJ creates $1.8 billion fund that could compensate 'targeted' Trump allies
Teenage gunmen open fire on Islamic Center of San Diego, police say