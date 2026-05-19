News Wrap: Government to drop tax claims and audits of Trump

Extras
San Diego mosque attack heightens fears as anti-Islam rhetoric rises in U.S.
May 19, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
Russians who fled after Ukraine invasion stage fresh take on classic play in U.S.
Degree in three: Why more colleges are speeding up graduation timelines
Ada Ferrer reflects on family history and forces shaping Cuba and the U.S. in new memoir
What happens to children when immigrant parents are detained by ICE
Trump administration moves to roll back limits on forever chemicals in drinking water
Tamara Keith and Amy Walter on Trump's power in pushing out 'disloyal' Republicans
Teenage gunmen open fire on Islamic Center of San Diego, police say
News Wrap: Trump says he called off strike on Iran planned for Tuesday