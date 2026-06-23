News Wrap: SCOTUS sides with Trump in deportation case

Extras
June 23, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
U.S. and Iran at odds over nuclear inspections, Strait of Hormuz fees
Ex-Energy Secretary Moniz breaks down challenges of nuclear negotiations with Iran
In rare rebuke, Senate votes to limit Trump’s war powers in Iran
'The Queer Face of War' chronicles hardships for Ukraine’s LGBTQ+ community during war
A decade after Brexit, UK voters reflect on decision to break from European Union
Farmers struggle with crops as climate change makes weather less predictable
How the federal student loan changes could impact borrowers
New Justice Department memo questions decades of protections for people with disabilities
Remembering the legacy of Alan Greenspan, 'maestro' of the U.S. economy