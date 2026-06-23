Senate votes to limit Trump’s war powers in Iran

Extras
June 23, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
Ex-Energy Secretary Moniz breaks down challenges of nuclear negotiations with Iran
U.S. and Iran at odds over nuclear inspections, Strait of Hormuz fees
'The Queer Face of War' chronicles hardships for Ukraine’s LGBTQ+ community during war
A decade after Brexit, UK voters reflect on decision to break from European Union
Farmers struggle with crops as climate change makes weather less predictable
How the federal student loan changes could impact borrowers
News Wrap: Supreme Court sides with Trump administration
June 22, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
Two views on what the latest Iran talks mean for Lebanon and regional conflict