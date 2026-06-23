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PBS News Hour

U.S. and Iran at odds over nuclear inspections

Season 2026 Episode 129 | 4m 07s

Iran and the U.S. are once again at odds, this time over nuclear inspections. The U.S. said that the UN nuclear watchdog will inspect Iran's facilities, but Iran says no deal is in place. It was just one of several disagreements since the weekend meetings in Switzerland between the Americans and Iranians, the first round of negotiations since a new ceasefire deal was struck. Nick Schifrin reports.

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