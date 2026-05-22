Gold medal skier Vonn opens up about her devastating crash

When she retired in 2019, Lindsey Vonn was already considered one of the greatest U.S. skiers of all time. In 2024, at the age of 40, Vonn returned to the slopes and went on to become the oldest World Cup winner in history. In February, the world watched as her Olympic run in Italy ended in a devastating crash. Amna Nawaz speaks with Vonn about her recovery and the chances of yet another comeback.