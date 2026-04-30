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PBS News Hour

April 30, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode

Season 2026 Episode 90 | 56m 46s

Thursday on the News Hour, lawmakers approve funding for most of the Department of Homeland Security, ending the longest government shutdown in history. Oil prices rise even further as Trump weighs options to end the Iran war and reopen the Strait of Hormuz. Plus, an immigration judge fired by the Justice Department gives an inside look at asylum cases that the Trump administration has halted.

Aired: 04/29/26 | Expires: 05/30/26
Major corporate funding for the PBS News Hour is provided by BDO, BNSF, Consumer Cellular, American Cruise Lines, and Raymond James. Funding for the PBS NewsHour Weekend is provided by Consumer Cellular and Cunard Cruise Line. For a complete list of funders for the PBS NewsHour and PBS NewsHour weekend, click here.
Extras
Watch 4:04
PBS News Hour
What it takes to create the perfect pitch for the World Cup
What it takes to create the perfect pitch for the World Cup
Clip: S2026 E89 | 4:04
Watch 9:24
PBS News Hour
The communities hoping America’s 250th will bridge divides
The local communities hoping America’s 250th birthday will help bridge divides
Clip: S2026 E89 | 9:24
Watch 7:10
PBS News Hour
How tariff refunds may affect U.S. businesses and consumers
How upcoming tariff refunds may affect U.S. businesses and consumers
Clip: S2026 E89 | 7:10
Watch 5:26
PBS News Hour
Powell says he will stay on Fed board after chair term ends
Powell says he will stay on Fed board after chair term ends, addressing Trump’s attacks
Clip: S2026 E89 | 5:26
Watch 3:47
PBS News Hour
Why Congress is stuck over DHS funding and other key bills
Why Congress is at an impasse over DHS funding and other critical bills
Clip: S2026 E89 | 3:47
Watch 10:33
PBS News Hour
How a Supreme Court decision weakens the Voting Rights Act
How the Supreme Court’s decision weakens the Voting Rights Act nationwide
Clip: S2026 E89 | 10:33
Watch 5:40
PBS News Hour
Hegseth’s House hearing shows partisan divide over Iran war
Hegseth’s contentious hearing in Congress reveals partisan divide over Iran war
Clip: S2026 E89 | 5:40
Watch 5:54
PBS News Hour
News Wrap: Comey denies wrongdoing as he appears in court
News Wrap: Comey denies wrongdoing as he appears in court over new indictment
Clip: S2026 E89 | 5:54
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
April 29, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
April 29, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2026 E89 | 57:46
Watch 10:01
PBS News Hour
Families sound alarm on toxic mold in military housing
Families sound alarm on toxic mold in military housing
Clip: S2026 E88 | 10:01