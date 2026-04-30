April 30, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode

Extras
What it takes to create the perfect pitch for the World Cup
The local communities hoping America’s 250th birthday will help bridge divides
How upcoming tariff refunds may affect U.S. businesses and consumers
Powell says he will stay on Fed board after chair term ends, addressing Trump’s attacks
Why Congress is at an impasse over DHS funding and other critical bills
How the Supreme Court’s decision weakens the Voting Rights Act nationwide
Hegseth’s contentious hearing in Congress reveals partisan divide over Iran war
News Wrap: Comey denies wrongdoing as he appears in court over new indictment
April 29, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
Families sound alarm on toxic mold in military housing