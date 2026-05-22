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PBS News Hour

News Wrap: DOJ drops criminal probe into Jerome Powell

Season 2026 Episode 86 | 5m 03s

In our news wrap Friday, the Justice Department is dropping its criminal probe into Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, a federal appeals court ruled that President Trump's executive order banning asylum claims at the U.S. southern border is illegal and the FDA said it will fast-track reviews for three psychedelic drugs aimed at treating mental health conditions.

Major corporate funding for the PBS News Hour is provided by BDO, BNSF, Consumer Cellular, American Cruise Lines, and Raymond James. Funding for the PBS NewsHour Weekend is provided by Consumer Cellular and Cunard Cruise Line. For a complete list of funders for the PBS NewsHour and PBS NewsHour weekend, click here.
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