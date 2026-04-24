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PBS News Hour

April 24, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode

Season 2026 Episode 86 | 57m 46s

April 24, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode

Aired: 04/23/26 | Expires: 05/24/26
Major corporate funding for the PBS News Hour is provided by BDO, BNSF, Consumer Cellular, American Cruise Lines, and Raymond James. Funding for the PBS NewsHour Weekend is provided by Consumer Cellular and Cunard Cruise Line. For a complete list of funders for the PBS NewsHour and PBS NewsHour weekend, click here.
Extras
Watch 7:24
PBS News Hour
Israeli UN ambassador: IDF most moral military in the world
Israel's UN ambassador says IDF is 'most moral military in the world'
Clip: S2026 E85 | 7:24
Watch 7:24
PBS News Hour
DACA recipient deported then returned to U.S.
'This is my home,' says DACA recipient deported then returned to U.S.
Clip: S2026 E85 | 7:24
Watch 7:09
PBS News Hour
Exhibit shines light on Romani persecution during Holocaust
Art exhibition shines light on Romani persecution during Holocaust
Clip: S2026 E85 | 7:09
Watch 4:04
PBS News Hour
What marijuana's reclassification means for health, business
What marijuana’s reclassification means for public health and businesses
Clip: S2026 E85 | 4:04
Watch 8:42
PBS News Hour
‘America First’ policy reshapes how U.S. delivers health aid
‘America First’ aid policy reshapes how U.S. delivers global health assistance
Clip: S2026 E85 | 8:42
Watch 6:43
PBS News Hour
U.S. could send Afghans who helped its war effort to Congo
State Department proposes sending Afghans who helped U.S. war effort to Congo
Clip: S2026 E85 | 6:43
Watch 6:44
PBS News Hour
News Wrap: Wildfires threaten homes in southern Georgia
News Wrap: Wildfires threaten homes in southern Georgia
Clip: S2026 E85 | 6:44
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
April 23, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
April 23, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2026 E85 | 57:46
Watch 8:41
PBS News Hour
RFK Jr. defends vaccine guidance, health spending cuts
RFK Jr. defends vaccine guidance changes and health spending cuts
Clip: S2026 E84 | 8:41
Watch 9:11
PBS News Hour
Election officials sound alarm over interference in midterms
Election officials sound alarm over political interference in midterms
Clip: S2026 E84 | 9:11