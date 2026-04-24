April 24, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode

Extras
Israel's UN ambassador says IDF is 'most moral military in the world'
'This is my home,' says DACA recipient deported then returned to U.S.
Art exhibition shines light on Romani persecution during Holocaust
What marijuana’s reclassification means for public health and businesses
‘America First’ aid policy reshapes how U.S. delivers global health assistance
State Department proposes sending Afghans who helped U.S. war effort to Congo
News Wrap: Wildfires threaten homes in southern Georgia
April 23, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
RFK Jr. defends vaccine guidance changes and health spending cuts
Election officials sound alarm over political interference in midterms