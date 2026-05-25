Ohio volunteers locate graves of Revolutionary War veterans

Extras
Pope Leo warns AI should be 'disarmed' in manifesto on potential dangers
U.S. and Iran suggest progress on peace talks, but deal ‘not imminent’
Mina Kimes on the 'big game feel' of the Scripps National Spelling Bee
Tamara Keith and Amy Walter on Democrats concerned about direction of DNC leadership
May 25, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
Some MAHA backers grow frustrated with Trump's health policies
News Wrap: Southern California chemical tank no longer a threat to explode
Shein's purchase of sustainable fashion brand Everlane sparks outcry
What's behind the decade-long 'learning recession' for American students
Tulsi Gabbard’s record and impact on the U.S. intelligence community