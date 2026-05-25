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PBS News Hour

U.S. and Iran suggest peace progress, but deal not imminent

Season 2026 Episode 107 | 5m 54s

Iranian and U.S. officials agree progress to end the war has been made, but how much remains uncertain. President Trump suggested this weekend that a deal was close, before saying that the U.S. is in no rush to reach an agreement. Negotiations resumed in Doha with a visit by senior Iranian officials. Iran acknowledged progress, but said any agreement was not imminent. Nick Schifrin reports.

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