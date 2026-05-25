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PBS News Hour

Pope Leo calls for stronger regulation of AI

Season 2026 Episode 107 | 7m 36s

Pope Leo called for artificial intelligence to be “disarmed” in his first papal encyclical, urging major regulation to protect against potential risks, including war and economic dislocation. Amna Nawaz discussed more with Christopher Hale, who writes “Letters from Leo” on Substack.

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