Remembering the remarkable life of jazz legend Sonny Rollins

Extras
News Wrap: South Carolina Senate rejects redistricting push
Jon Meacham and Amna Nawaz examine the state of our democracy on 'Settle In'
How schools are using AI and VR to train the next generation of nurses
May 26, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
Trump's 4th medical checkup renews public scrutiny of his health
Giving Iran control of Strait of Hormuz would be a mistake, Bolton argues
Iran says U.S. acting in 'bad faith' after strikes during peace talks
At Iranian school devastated by airstrike, grieving families say they will never forget
Health workers in Africa struggle to slow Ebola outbreak
May 25, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode