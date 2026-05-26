Giving Iran control of strait a mistake, Bolton argues

Extras
May 26, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
Health workers in Africa struggle to slow Ebola outbreak
Trump's 4th medical checkup renews public scrutiny of his health
At Iranian school devastated by airstrike, grieving families say they will never forget
Iran says U.S. acting in 'bad faith' after strikes during peace talks
May 25, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
Ohio volunteers locate and honor graves of Revolutionary War veterans
Some MAHA backers grow frustrated with Trump's health policies
Pope Leo warns AI should be 'disarmed' in manifesto on potential dangers
U.S. and Iran suggest progress on peace talks, but deal ‘not imminent’