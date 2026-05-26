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PBS News Hour

Iran says U.S. acting in 'bad faith' after new strikes

Season 2026 Episode 108 | 4m 16s

Iran says the United States has violated its ceasefire after the U.S. carried out what it called 'self-defense' strikes against Iranian missile launch sites and boats. U.S. officials insist the truce remains intact as they await a response from Iran on the latest outlines of a deal to end the war. But Iran is accusing the U.S. of acting in “bad faith.” William Brangham reports.

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