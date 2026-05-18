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PBS News Hour

DOJ says $1.8B fund could compensate 'targeted' Trump allies

Season 2026 Episode 102 | 4m 34s

The Justice Department said it is creating a nearly $1.8 billion fund that could compensate Trump supporters who say they were wrongly investigated or prosecuted by previous administrations. The announcement came as part of a settlement with President Trump to drop a $10 billion lawsuit he filed against the IRS over the leak of his tax returns in 2019. Justice correspondent Ali Rogin reports.

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Extras
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PBS News Hour
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Episode: S2026 E102 | 57:46
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