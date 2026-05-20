Ex-IRS chief: Trump tax settlement a 'dangerous precedent'

Extras
May 20, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
U.S. indicts Cuba's Raúl Castro in latest escalation of tensions
Xi hosts Putin in Beijing, cementing China-Russia alliance after Trump's visit
How Denmark’s wind and solar investments shield it from global energy turmoil
Sophia Nelson on 'Redefining Freedom' and living up to America's founding principles
A look at Trump's grip on the GOP as his critics are ousted in primaries
News Wrap: Officers who defended Capitol on Jan. 6 sue to block $1.8B fund
Soman Chainani and Amna Nawaz discuss politics for young Americans on 'Settle In'
May 19, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
San Diego mosque attack heightens fears as anti-Islam rhetoric rises in U.S.