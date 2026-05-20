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PBS News Hour

May 20, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode

Season 2026 Episode 104 | 57m 46s

May 20, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode

Aired: 05/19/26 | Expires: 06/19/26
Major corporate funding for the PBS News Hour is provided by BDO, BNSF, Consumer Cellular, American Cruise Lines, and Raymond James. Funding for the PBS NewsHour Weekend is provided by Consumer Cellular and Cunard Cruise Line. For a complete list of funders for the PBS NewsHour and PBS NewsHour weekend, click here.
Extras
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
May 19, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
May 19, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2026 E103 | 57:46
Watch 7:34
PBS News Hour
Russian exiles stage fresh take on classic play in U.S.
Russians who fled after Ukraine invasion stage fresh take on classic play in U.S.
Clip: S2026 E103 | 7:34
Watch 8:14
PBS News Hour
Degree in three: More colleges speed up graduation timelines
Degree in three: Why more colleges are speeding up graduation timelines
Clip: S2026 E103 | 8:14
Watch 8:49
PBS News Hour
Ada Ferrer reflects on family history, forces shaping Cuba
Ada Ferrer reflects on family history and forces shaping Cuba and the U.S. in new memoir
Clip: S2026 E103 | 8:49
Watch 8:05
PBS News Hour
News Wrap: Government to drop tax claims and audits of Trump
News Wrap: Government to drop tax claims and audits of Trump
Clip: S2026 E103 | 8:05
Watch 5:49
PBS News Hour
What happens to children when parents are detained by ICE
What happens to children when immigrant parents are detained by ICE
Clip: S2026 E103 | 5:49
Watch 4:48
PBS News Hour
EPA moves to roll back limits on PFAS in drinking water
Trump administration moves to roll back limits on forever chemicals in drinking water
Clip: S2026 E103 | 4:48
Watch 9:00
PBS News Hour
Mosque attack heightens fears as anti-Islam rhetoric rises
San Diego mosque attack heightens fears as anti-Islam rhetoric rises in U.S.
Clip: S2026 E103 | 9:00
Watch 8:56
PBS News Hour
Tamara Keith and Amy Walter on Trump's grip on GOP primaries
Tamara Keith and Amy Walter on Trump's power in pushing out 'disloyal' Republicans
Clip: S2026 E102 | 8:56
Watch 1:55
PBS News Hour
Teenage gunmen open fire on Islamic center, police say
Teenage gunmen open fire on Islamic Center of San Diego, police say
Clip: S2026 E102 | 1:55