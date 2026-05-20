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PBS News Hour

Xi hosts Putin in Beijing, cementing China-Russia alliance

Season 2026 Episode 104 | 3m 49s

Right on the heels of President Trump's state visit to China, Russian President Vladimir Putin stopped in Beijing for a meeting with his chief ally, Xi Jinping. As Nick Schifrin reports, they focused on economic issues and criticized the Trump White House's foreign policy.

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