April 14, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode

Extras
April 15, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
Acclaimed blues musician Nat Myers faces battle with a rare cancer
Russian cluster bomb attack on Ukraine kills dozens, including children
News Wrap: Man accused of targeting Shapiro charged with attempted homicide and terrorism
Confusion over electronics tariffs injects more uncertainty into economy
Trump, El Salvador's president indicate no intention of returning mistakenly deported man
How Meta's blockbuster antitrust trial could have major implications for big tech
Farmers turn to seaweed in attempt to reduce methane emissions from livestock
Tamara Keith and Amy Walter on what voters think about Trump's economic policies
How China is responding to Trump as trade war brews