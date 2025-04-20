© 2025 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Public Media from Michigan State University
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
PBS News Hour

April 20, 2025 - PBS News Weekend full episode

Season 2025 Episode 110 | 26m 45s

April 20, 2025 - PBS News Weekend full episode

Aired: 04/19/25 | Expires: 05/20/25
Major corporate funding for the PBS News Hour is provided by BDO, BNSF, Consumer Cellular, American Cruise Lines, and Raymond James. Funding for the PBS NewsHour Weekend is provided by Consumer Cellular and Cunard Cruise Line. For a complete list of funders for the PBS NewsHour and PBS NewsHour weekend, click here.
Extras
Watch 3:16
PBS News Hour
News Wrap: Israel finds ‘failures’ in killing of Gaza medics
News Wrap: Israel finds ‘failures’ that led to killing of Palestinian medics in Gaza
Clip: S2025 E110 | 3:16
Watch 5:38
PBS News Hour
Ukraine, Russia trade blame for breaking Easter ceasefire
Ukraine and Russia trade blame for breaking Easter ceasefire as talks to end war drag on
Clip: S2025 E110 | 5:38
Watch 5:19
PBS News Hour
How the closure of EPA offices puts poor communities at risk
How the closure of EPA offices puts poor and minority communities at risk
Clip: S2025 E110 | 5:19
Watch 4:58
PBS News Hour
‘Utter desperation’ in Gaza amid Israel’s aid blockade
‘Utter desperation’ in Gaza after ceasefire collapse and Israel’s aid blockade
Clip: S2025 E110 | 4:58
Watch 4:07
PBS News Hour
Gaia bids farewell after a decade of mapping the stars
Gaia space observatory bids farewell after a decade of mapping the stars
Clip: S2025 E110 | 4:07
Watch 3:12
PBS News Hour
News Wrap: Russia, Ukraine swap POWs in temporary ceasefire
News Wrap: Russia and Ukraine swap POWs amid temporary ceasefire
Clip: S2025 E109 | 3:12
Watch 6:02
PBS News Hour
Supreme Court pauses deportations of more Venezuelans
Supreme Court temporarily blocks Trump from deporting more Venezuelan migrants
Clip: S2025 E109 | 6:02
Watch 7:18
PBS News Hour
How synthetic braids may pose health risks for Black women
How synthetic braiding hair may be putting Black women’s health in jeopardy
Clip: S2025 E109 | 7:18
Watch 26:44
PBS News Hour
April 19, 2025 - PBS News Weekend full episode
April 19, 2025 - PBS News Weekend full episode
Episode: S2025 E109 | 26:44
Watch 6:37
PBS News Hour
Retired firefighter looks back at tragedy of OKC bombing
Retired firefighter looks back at tragedy of Oklahoma City bombing, 30 years later
Clip: S2025 E109 | 6:37