April 20, 2025 - PBS News Weekend full episode

Extras
News Wrap: Israel finds ‘failures’ that led to killing of Palestinian medics in Gaza
Ukraine and Russia trade blame for breaking Easter ceasefire as talks to end war drag on
How the closure of EPA offices puts poor and minority communities at risk
‘Utter desperation’ in Gaza after ceasefire collapse and Israel’s aid blockade
Gaia space observatory bids farewell after a decade of mapping the stars
News Wrap: Russia and Ukraine swap POWs amid temporary ceasefire
Supreme Court temporarily blocks Trump from deporting more Venezuelan migrants
How synthetic braiding hair may be putting Black women’s health in jeopardy
April 19, 2025 - PBS News Weekend full episode
Retired firefighter looks back at tragedy of Oklahoma City bombing, 30 years later