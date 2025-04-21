© 2025 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
PBS News Hour

April 21, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode

Season 2025 Episode 111 | 56m 44s

Monday on the News Hour, Pope Francis passes away at age 88, leaving behind a legacy of change and a reshaped Catholic Church. The defense secretary faces mounting calls to resign after new reports of his sending attack details on a commercial messaging app. Plus, the Supreme Court hears a challenge to the Affordable Care Act's requirement that private insurers cover preventive care.

Aired: 04/20/25 | Expires: 05/21/25
Extras
Watch 5:28
PBS News Hour
News Wrap: Russia resumes Ukraine war after 'Easter truce'
News Wrap: Russia resumes fighting in Ukraine after 30-hour 'Easter truce'
Clip: S2025 E111 | 5:28
Watch 5:09
PBS News Hour
Hegseth faces calls to resign amid Signal chat revelations
Hegseth faces calls to resign amid leadership concerns and new Signal chat revelations
Clip: S2025 E111 | 5:09
Watch 2:55
PBS News Hour
Catholics around the globe mourn the death of Pope Francis
Catholics around the globe mourn the death of Pope Francis
Clip: S2025 E111 | 2:55
Watch 2:51
PBS News Hour
What's next for Catholic Church before picking new leader
What's next for the Catholic Church as it prepares to select its new leader
Clip: S2025 E111 | 2:51
Watch 6:44
PBS News Hour
How Pope Francis made history and reshaped the church
How Pope Francis made history and reshaped the church in his 12-year papacy
Clip: S2025 E111 | 6:44
Watch 7:22
PBS News Hour
A look at Pope Francis' legacy and focus on social justice
A look at Pope Francis' legacy and focus on social justice
Clip: S2025 E111 | 7:22
Watch 5:30
PBS News Hour
Justices hear case challenging free preventive care coverage
Supreme Court hears case challenging free preventive care coverage
Clip: S2025 E111 | 5:30
Watch 7:22
PBS News Hour
How Trump is dismantling climate protections
How the Trump administration is dismantling climate protections
Clip: S2025 E111 | 7:22
Watch 8:38
PBS News Hour
Tamara Keith and Amy Walter on Dems split on opposing Trump
Tamara Keith and Amy Walter on Democrats split over how to oppose Trump's agenda
Clip: S2025 E111 | 8:38
Watch 26:45
PBS News Hour
April 20, 2025 - PBS News Weekend full episode
April 20, 2025 - PBS News Weekend full episode
Episode: S2025 E110 | 26:45