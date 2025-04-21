April 21, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode

Extras
News Wrap: Russia resumes fighting in Ukraine after 30-hour 'Easter truce'
Hegseth faces calls to resign amid leadership concerns and new Signal chat revelations
Catholics around the globe mourn the death of Pope Francis
What's next for the Catholic Church as it prepares to select its new leader
How Pope Francis made history and reshaped the church in his 12-year papacy
A look at Pope Francis' legacy and focus on social justice
Supreme Court hears case challenging free preventive care coverage
How the Trump administration is dismantling climate protections
Tamara Keith and Amy Walter on Democrats split over how to oppose Trump's agenda
April 20, 2025 - PBS News Weekend full episode