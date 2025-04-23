© 2025 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
PBS News Hour

April 23, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode

Season 2025 Episode 113 | 57m 46s

Wednesday on the News Hour, President Trump lashes out at Ukrainian President Zelenskyy for criticizing a U.S. proposal to recognize Russian control of Crimea. Tens of thousands of mourners visit the Vatican to see Pope Francis lying in state as cardinals prepare to elect his successor. Plus, Judy Woodruff reports from Springfield, Ohio, as the city is still reckoning with campaign attention.

Extras
Watch 5:35
PBS News Hour
Project lets people experience iconic places through sound
'Sonic Heritage' project lets people experience world's most iconic places through sound
Clip: S2025 E113 | 5:35
Watch 5:09
PBS News Hour
Mourners crowd Vatican to say farewell to Pope Francis
Mourners crowd Vatican to honor Pope Francis and say farewell
Clip: S2025 E113 | 5:09
Watch 6:14
PBS News Hour
News Wrap: U.S. and China see tariffs as unsustainable
News Wrap: Bessent says U.S. and China both see high tariffs as unsustainable
Clip: S2025 E113 | 6:14
Watch 6:03
PBS News Hour
What the U.S. proposed in latest Ukraine ceasefire talks
What the U.S. is offering and demanding in latest Ukraine ceasefire proposal
Clip: S2025 E113 | 6:03
Watch 9:22
PBS News Hour
Springfield and its migrants still dealing with spotlight
How Springfield and its Haitian immigrants are still dealing with election’s spotlight
Clip: S2025 E113 | 9:22
Watch 5:57
PBS News Hour
American citizens wrongly detained in immigration crackdown
American citizens wrongly detained in Trump administration's immigration crackdown
Clip: S2025 E113 | 5:57
Watch 6:16
PBS News Hour
Tesla revenue falls sharply as Musk faces political backlash
Tesla revenue falls sharply as Musk faces political backlash
Clip: S2025 E113 | 6:16
Watch 6:53
PBS News Hour
Democratic lawmakers visit students arrested by ICE
'Dignity is being compromised': Democratic lawmakers visit students arrested by ICE
Clip: S2025 E113 | 6:53
Watch 6:33
PBS News Hour
Vatican plans for Francis' funeral amid conclave speculation
Vatican plans for Pope Francis' funeral as conclave speculation intensifies
Clip: S2025 E112 | 6:33
Watch 6:29
PBS News Hour
Student loan collections to resume for borrowers in default
Student loan debt collections to resume for borrowers in default
Clip: S2025 E112 | 6:29