April 23, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode

Extras
RFK Jr. defends vaccine guidance changes and health spending cuts
Election officials sound alarm over political interference in midterms
News Wrap: Virginia voters approve new congressional map that could help Democrats
Deaths of Americans raise questions about U.S. operations against cartels in Mexico
National Park Foundation chief on protecting America’s shared spaces
Iran targets ships in Strait of Hormuz as U.S. talks remain uncertain
Uganda sees spike in disease-related deaths after elimination of USAID
Hormuz standoff the 'largest supply shock' ever experienced, says global energy expert
April 22, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
Trump extends Iran ceasefire as talks to end war stall