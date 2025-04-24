© 2025 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
PBS News Hour

April 24, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode

Season 2025 Episode 114 | 57m 46s

April 24, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode

Aired: 04/23/25 | Expires: 05/24/25
Watch 5:54
PBS News Hour
Faithful mourners bid solemn farewell to Pope Francis
World leaders and faithful mourners bid solemn farewell to Pope Francis
Clip: S2025 E116 | 5:54
Watch 26:45
PBS News Hour
April 26, 2025 - PBS News Weekend full episode
April 26, 2025 - PBS News Weekend full episode
Episode: S2025 E116 | 26:45
Watch 3:04
PBS News Hour
News Wrap: Iranian port rocked by massive, deadly explosion
News Wrap: Iranian port rocked by massive, deadly explosion
Clip: S2025 E116 | 3:04
Watch 4:44
PBS News Hour
What to expect as cardinals prepare to elect a new pope
What to expect as the College of Cardinals prepares to elect a new pope
Clip: S2025 E116 | 4:44
Watch 3:21
PBS News Hour
Coral bleaching is affecting nearly all reefs, report says
Coral bleaching is affecting nearly all the world's reefs, new NOAA report says
Clip: S2025 E116 | 3:21
Watch 6:18
PBS News Hour
How NIH staffing cuts may delay a promising cancer treatment
How NIH staffing cuts may delay a promising cancer treatment's implementation
Clip: S2025 E116 | 6:18
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
April 25, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
April 25, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2025 E115 | 57:46
Watch 7:38
PBS News Hour
'People are starving,' WFP says as Israel blocks aid to Gaza
'Food is not political,' WFP head says as U.S. cuts aid and Israel blocks help to Gaza
Clip: S2025 E115 | 7:38
Watch 9:31
PBS News Hour
Brooks and Capehart on Trump's reaction to public pressure
Brooks and Capehart on Trump's reaction to public pressure
Clip: S2025 E115 | 9:31
Watch 7:24
PBS News Hour
U.S. business leaders shifting plans because of tariffs
How U.S. business leaders are shifting plans amid tariffs and uncertainty
Clip: S2025 E115 | 7:24