April 5, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode

Extras
Israel’s war in Gaza weighs on the holy month of Ramadan
Brooks and Capehart on the acceptance of violence in U.S. politics
What you need to know ahead of next week’s total solar eclipse
April 4, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Biden warns Israel to protect civilians, aid workers in Gaza or risk losing U.S. support
News Wrap: Russian drone attacks kill 4 in Kharkiv, Ukraine
Japanese prime minister on strengthening military cooperation with U.S. to counter China
Documentary captures journalist's gender transition while embedded with Taliban
Growing concerns about bird flu cases in U.S. farm animals and risk to humans
How Biden and Trump are raising and spending their campaign advertising dollars