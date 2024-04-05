© 2024 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
PBS NewsHour

April 5, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode

Season 2024 Episode 97 | 56m 44s

Friday on the NewsHour, two Israeli officers are disciplined after the military admits to making a “grave mistake” in killing seven aid workers in Gaza. Maryland Gov. Wes Moore speaks on the massive effort required to rebuild the Francis Scott Key Bridge and reopen the city’s port. Plus, what you need to know ahead of Monday’s total solar eclipse.

Aired: 04/04/24 | Expires: 05/05/24
Watch 4:00
PBS NewsHour
Israel’s war in Gaza weighs on the holy month of Ramadan
Clip: S2024 E97 | 4:00
Watch 10:40
PBS NewsHour
Brooks and Capehart on the acceptance of violence in U.S. politics
Clip: S2024 E97 | 10:40
Watch 7:21
PBS NewsHour
What you need to know ahead of next week’s total solar eclipse
Clip: S2024 E97 | 7:21
Watch 57:46
PBS NewsHour
April 4, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Episode: S2024 E96 | 57:46
Watch 4:40
PBS NewsHour
Biden warns Israel to protect civilians, aid workers in Gaza or risk losing U.S. support
Clip: S2024 E96 | 4:40
Watch 3:59
PBS NewsHour
News Wrap: Russian drone attacks kill 4 in Kharkiv, Ukraine
Clip: S2024 E96 | 3:59
Watch 11:48
PBS NewsHour
Japanese prime minister on strengthening military cooperation with U.S. to counter China
Clip: S2024 E96 | 11:48
Watch 7:06
PBS NewsHour
Documentary captures journalist's gender transition while embedded with Taliban
Clip: S2024 E96 | 7:06
Watch 6:37
PBS NewsHour
Growing concerns about bird flu cases in U.S. farm animals and risk to humans
Clip: S2024 E96 | 6:37
Watch 5:40
PBS NewsHour
How Biden and Trump are raising and spending their campaign advertising dollars
Clip: S2024 E96 | 5:40