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PBS News Hour

Shein's purchase of sustainable Everlane sparks outcry

Season 2026 Episode 106 | 6m 14s

A deal between two seemingly incompatible clothing brands is causing a lot of consternation among customers and raising questions about sustainable fashion. Shein, the Chinese fast-fashion giant, is acquiring Everlane. For many, Everlane has been the face of a sustainable and ethical way to buy clothes online, but that all may change going forward. Liz Landers discussed more with Maxine Bédat.

Major corporate funding for the PBS News Hour is provided by BDO, BNSF, Consumer Cellular, American Cruise Lines, and Raymond James. Funding for the PBS NewsHour Weekend is provided by Consumer Cellular and Cunard Cruise Line. For a complete list of funders for the PBS NewsHour and PBS NewsHour weekend, click here.
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