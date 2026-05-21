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PBS News Hour

Democratic strategist breaks down 2024 election autopsy

Season 2026 Episode 105 | 6m 35s

The Democratic National Committee released a long-awaited, yet still incomplete, report into what went wrong during the 2024 presidential election. The report had initially been shelved, but after months of consternation and criticism, DNC Chair Ken Martin said he released it in the name of transparency. Geoff Bennett discussed more with Democratic strategist Faiz Shakir.

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