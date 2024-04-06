© 2024 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Public Media from Michigan State University
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
PBS NewsHour

April 6, 2024 - PBS News Weekend full episode

Season 2024 Episode 98 | 26m 44s

Saturday on PBS News Weekend, why more Americans are dipping into their retirement accounts early to make ends meet. Then, with hundreds of millions of people going hungry worldwide, more than 1 billion metric tons of food is wasted each year. Plus, the state of air quality in the U.S. and around the world as millions live with potentially deadly air pollution.

Aired: 04/05/24 | Expires: 05/06/24
Major corporate funding for the PBS NewsHour is provided by BDO, BNSF, Consumer Cellular, American Cruise Lines, and Raymond James. Funding for the PBS NewsHour Weekend is provided by Consumer Cellular and American Cruise Lines. For a complete list of funders for the PBS NewsHour and PBS NewsHour weekend, click here.
Extras
Watch 2:22
PBS NewsHour
News Wrap: Israeli troops recover body of hostage from Gaza
News Wrap: Israeli military recovers body of Oct. 7 hostage from Gaza
Clip: S2024 E98 | 2:22
Watch 5:48
PBS NewsHour
Why food waste is a global problem and what can be done
Food waste is a global problem. Here are major drivers and what can be done about it
Clip: S2024 E98 | 5:48
Watch 5:30
PBS NewsHour
How worsening global air quality puts human health at risk
Why air quality is getting worse in many places and how it puts human health at risk
Clip: S2024 E98 | 5:30
Watch 8:16
PBS NewsHour
Why more Americans are dipping into retirement funds early
Why more Americans are making hardship withdrawals from retirement accounts
Clip: S2024 E98 | 8:16
Watch 1:16
PBS NewsHour
Endangered sea turtles released off the coast of Georgia
Dozens of endangered sea turtles released off the coast of Georgia
Clip: S2024 E98 | 1:16
Watch 10:40
PBS NewsHour
Brooks and Capehart on acceptance of violence in politics
Brooks and Capehart on the acceptance of violence in U.S. politics
Clip: S2024 E97 | 10:40
Watch 7:21
PBS NewsHour
What you need to know ahead of Monday's total solar eclipse
What you need to know ahead of next week’s total solar eclipse
Clip: S2024 E97 | 7:21
Watch 56:44
PBS NewsHour
April 5, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode
April 5, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Episode: S2024 E97 | 56:44
Watch 4:00
PBS NewsHour
Israel’s war in Gaza weighs on the holy month of Ramadan
Israel’s war in Gaza weighs on the holy month of Ramadan
Clip: S2024 E97 | 4:00
Watch 7:43
PBS NewsHour
Maryland Governor on complicated Baltimore bridge rebuilding
Maryland Gov. Moore on 'remarkably complicated' Baltimore bridge recovery and rebuilding
Clip: S2024 E97 | 7:43