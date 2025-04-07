© 2025 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
PBS News Hour

April 7, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode

Season 2025 Episode 97 | 56m 38s

Monday on the News Hour, President Trump holds firm to his tariffs and threatens more. We speak with business owners concerned about how the president's economic policies will affect their bottom lines. Plus, in the face of escalating threats, Taiwan works to prepare its citizens for a potential invasion by China.

Aired: 04/06/25 | Expires: 05/07/25
Extras
Watch 4:50
PBS News Hour
News Wrap: Trump says U.S. will have direct talks with Iran
News Wrap: Trump says U.S. will have direct talks with Iran about nuclear program
Clip: S2025 E97 | 4:50
Watch 9:11
PBS News Hour
Businesses face impacts of Trump's tariff policies
How businesses are dealing with the impacts of Trump's tariff policies
Clip: S2025 E97 | 9:11
Watch 7:46
PBS News Hour
Taiwan prepares citizens for potential invasion by China
With future at risk, Taiwan prepares citizens to resist potential Chinese invasion
Clip: S2025 E97 | 7:46
Watch 7:20
PBS News Hour
Ovechkin breaks record to become NHL's all-time goal scorer
Alex Ovechkin breaks Gretzky's record to become NHL's all-time leading goal scorer
Clip: S2025 E97 | 7:20
Watch 8:18
PBS News Hour
Noah Wyle on the authenticity and success of 'The Pitt'
Noah Wyle on the authenticity of 'The Pitt' and what makes it successful
Clip: S2025 E97 | 8:18
Watch 9:20
PBS News Hour
Tamara Keith and Amy Walter on political fallout of tariffs
Tamara Keith and Amy Walter on Trump's tariffs and the political fallout
Clip: S2025 E97 | 9:20
Watch 4:30
PBS News Hour
Trump holds firm to his tariffs and threatens more on China
Trump holds firm to his tariffs and threatens more on China
Clip: S2025 E97 | 4:30
Watch 2:54
PBS News Hour
Scientists work to save ocelots with fertility treatments
Scientists work to restore wild ocelot populations with fertility treatments
Clip: S2025 E96 | 2:54
Watch 5:31
PBS News Hour
What to know about Trump's tariffs and globalization
What to know about the effect of Trump’s tariffs on globalization
Clip: S2025 E96 | 5:31
Watch 26:45
PBS News Hour
April 6, 2025 - PBS News Weekend full episode
April 6, 2025 - PBS News Weekend full episode
Episode: S2025 E96 | 26:45