April 7, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode

Extras
News Wrap: Trump says U.S. will have direct talks with Iran about nuclear program
How businesses are dealing with the impacts of Trump's tariff policies
With future at risk, Taiwan prepares citizens to resist potential Chinese invasion
Alex Ovechkin breaks Gretzky's record to become NHL's all-time leading goal scorer
Noah Wyle on the authenticity of 'The Pitt' and what makes it successful
Tamara Keith and Amy Walter on Trump's tariffs and the political fallout
Trump holds firm to his tariffs and threatens more on China
Scientists work to restore wild ocelot populations with fertility treatments
What to know about the effect of Trump’s tariffs on globalization
April 6, 2025 - PBS News Weekend full episode