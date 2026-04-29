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PBS News Hour

April 29, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode

Season 2026 Episode 89 | 57m 46s

April 29, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode

Aired: 04/28/26 | Expires: 05/29/26
Major corporate funding for the PBS News Hour is provided by BDO, BNSF, Consumer Cellular, American Cruise Lines, and Raymond James. Funding for the PBS NewsHour Weekend is provided by Consumer Cellular and Cunard Cruise Line. For a complete list of funders for the PBS NewsHour and PBS NewsHour weekend, click here.
Extras
Watch 5:55
PBS News Hour
King Charles calls for unity in rare address to Congress
King Charles calls for unity in rare royal address to Congress
Clip: S2026 E88 | 5:55
Watch 6:41
PBS News Hour
How the UAE's departure from OPEC could impact oil markets
How the UAE's departure from OPEC could impact oil markets
Clip: S2026 E88 | 6:41
Watch 4:00
PBS News Hour
Comey indicted over social media post DOJ says crossed line
James Comey indicted over social media post Trump's DOJ says crossed a line
Clip: S2026 E88 | 4:00
Watch 4:43
PBS News Hour
News Wrap: Federal agents search Minnesota childcare centers
News Wrap: Federal agents search Minnesota childcare centers
Clip: S2026 E88 | 4:43
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
April 28, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
April 28, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2026 E88 | 57:46
Watch 10:01
PBS News Hour
Families sound alarm on toxic mold in military housing
Families sound alarm on toxic mold in military housing
Clip: S2026 E88 | 10:01
Watch 6:03
PBS News Hour
FCC threatens ABC as Trumps call for Kimmel's firing
FCC threatens ABC's licenses as Trumps call for Kimmel's firing
Clip: S2026 E88 | 6:03
Watch 7:33
PBS News Hour
Tessa Thompson and Adrien Brody on new play 'The Fear of 13'
Tessa Thompson and Adrien Brody on Broadway debuts in 'The Fear of 13'
Clip: S2026 E88 | 7:33
Watch 6:30
PBS News Hour
The mental health toll of gun violence in America
The mental health toll and lifelong consequences of gun violence in America
Clip: S2026 E88 | 6:30
Watch 7:55
PBS News Hour
Ex-agent weighs in on Secret Service security concerns
Ex-agent weighs in on Secret Service security concerns
Clip: S2026 E87 | 7:55