April 29, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode

Extras
King Charles calls for unity in rare royal address to Congress
How the UAE's departure from OPEC could impact oil markets
James Comey indicted over social media post Trump's DOJ says crossed a line
News Wrap: Federal agents search Minnesota childcare centers
April 28, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
Families sound alarm on toxic mold in military housing
FCC threatens ABC's licenses as Trumps call for Kimmel's firing
Tessa Thompson and Adrien Brody on Broadway debuts in 'The Fear of 13'
The mental health toll and lifelong consequences of gun violence in America
Ex-agent weighs in on Secret Service security concerns