PBS News Hour

December 12, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode

Season 2025 Episode 346 | 57m 46s

Friday on the News Hour, President Trump and many other notable figures appear in newly released photos from Jeffrey Epstein's email, a U.S. Special Forces veteran who helped smuggle Venezuela's opposition leader out of the country to accept the Nobel Peace Prize details the operation and centuries-old olive groves in the West Bank sit untouched because of repeated attacks from Israeli settlers.

Aired: 12/11/25 | Expires: 01/11/26
