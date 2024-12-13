© 2024 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Public Media from Michigan State University
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
PBS News Hour

December 13, 2024 - PBS News Hour full episode

Season 2024 Episode 350 | 57m 46s

Friday on the News Hour, we report from Aleppo in Syria’s north as the city comes back to life and Syrians return to their homes. With TikTok facing a potential ban in the U.S., we look at one billionaire's effort to buy the social media app and keep it up and running. Plus, we examine the widespread anger and distrust of the health insurance industry after the killing of UnitedHealthcare's CEO.

Aired: 12/12/24 | Expires: 01/12/25
Major corporate funding for the PBS News Hour is provided by BDO, BNSF, Consumer Cellular, American Cruise Lines, and Raymond James. Funding for the PBS NewsHour Weekend is provided by Consumer Cellular and Cunard Cruise Line. For a complete list of funders for the PBS NewsHour and PBS NewsHour weekend, click here.
Extras
Watch 2:27
PBS News Hour
News Wrap: Israeli airstrikes kill 10 people in central Gaza
News Wrap: Israeli airstrikes kill 10 people in central Gaza as ceasefire talks continue
Clip: S2024 E351 | 2:27
Watch 6:44
PBS News Hour
Gukesh Dommaraju becomes youngest world chess champion
New era in chess: Levy Rozman discusses Gukesh Dommaraju becoming youngest world champion
Clip: S2024 E351 | 6:44
Watch 5:46
PBS News Hour
How Hurricane Helene caused a nationwide IV fluid shortage
Hospitals nationwide grapple with IV fluid shortage caused by Hurricane Helene
Clip: S2024 E351 | 5:46
Watch 8:36
PBS News Hour
Search continues for Syrians who vanished under Assad regime
Search continues for missing Syrians imprisoned by Assad regime
Clip: S2024 E351 | 8:36
Watch 26:45
PBS News Hour
December 14, 2024 - PBS News Weekend full episode
December 14, 2024 - PBS News Weekend full episode
Episode: S2024 E351 | 26:45
Watch 5:36
PBS News Hour
Syrians jubilant in first Friday prayers after Assad
Syrians express jubilation during first Friday prayers since overthrow of Assad
Clip: S2024 E350 | 5:36
Watch 7:29
PBS News Hour
Former ambassador outlines future role of Syria's neighbors
Former ambassador outlines role Syria's neighbors could play in its future
Clip: S2024 E350 | 7:29
Watch 6:13
PBS News Hour
News Wrap: Consulting firm to pay $650M for work with Purdue
News Wrap: Consulting firm to pay $650 million for helping Purdue Pharma sell opioids
Clip: S2024 E350 | 6:13
Watch 10:58
PBS News Hour
Brooks and Marcus on what's next for the FBI under Trump
Brooks and Marcus on Wray's resignation and what's next for the FBI
Clip: S2024 E350 | 10:58
Watch 6:47
PBS News Hour
Murder reveals simmering anger with U.S. health care system
CEO murder reveals simmering anger with American health care system
Clip: S2024 E350 | 6:47