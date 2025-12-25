© 2025 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Public Media from Michigan State University
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

PBS News Hour

December 25, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode

Season 2025 Episode 359 | 57m 46s

December 25, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode

Aired: 12/24/25 | Expires: 01/24/26
Major corporate funding for the PBS News Hour is provided by BDO, BNSF, Consumer Cellular, American Cruise Lines, and Raymond James. Funding for the PBS NewsHour Weekend is provided by Consumer Cellular and Cunard Cruise Line. For a complete list of funders for the PBS NewsHour and PBS NewsHour weekend, click here.
Extras
Watch 2:39
PBS News Hour
Rain drenches Southern California with more storms coming
Torrential rains drench Southern California with more storms on the way
Clip: S2025 E359 | 2:39
Watch 3:36
PBS News Hour
News Wrap: Zelenskyy speaks with U.S. peace negotiators
News Wrap: Zelenskyy says he had 'good conversation' with U.S. negotiators on peace plan
Clip: S2025 E359 | 3:36
Watch 5:44
PBS News Hour
How the traditions of Santa Claus evolved over centuries
How the character and traditions of Santa Claus evolved over centuries
Clip: S2025 E359 | 5:44
Watch 3:46
PBS News Hour
The Rockettes celebrate a century of dance
The Rockettes celebrate 100 years as a holiday season favorite
Clip: S2025 E359 | 3:46
Watch 4:09
PBS News Hour
A Brief But Spectacular take on resilience and rebuilding
A Brief But Spectacular take on putting the pieces back together
Clip: S2025 E359 | 4:09
Watch 5:06
PBS News Hour
Irin Carmon joins Amna Nawaz for our 'Settle In' podcast
Irin Carmon joins Amna Nawaz for our 'Settle In' podcast
Clip: S2025 E359 | 5:06
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
December 24, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
December 24, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2025 E358 | 57:46
Watch 10:15
PBS News Hour
Local communities may hold the answers to national divisions
Why local communities may hold the answers to national political divisions
Clip: S2025 E358 | 10:15
Watch 3:32
PBS News Hour
'Joy to the World' performed by U.S. armed forces musicians
'Joy to the World' performed by U.S. armed forces musicians
Clip: S2025 E358 | 3:32
Watch 8:23
PBS News Hour
David Baldacci and wife work to counter toxic discourse
How author David Baldacci and his wife are working to counter toxic political discourse
Clip: S2025 E358 | 8:23