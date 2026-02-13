© 2026 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
PBS News Hour

February 13, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode

Season 2026 Episode 36 | 57m 46s

February 13, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode

Aired: 02/12/26 | Expires: 03/15/26
Extras
Watch 4:07
PBS News Hour
Some Minnesotans skeptical as feds say ICE operation ending
Some Minnesotans skeptical as feds say immigration operation winding down
Clip: S2026 E35 | 4:07
Watch 6:32
PBS News Hour
After protests and backlash, Minnesota ICE surge set to end
After deaths, protests and political backlash, ICE surge set to end in Minnesota
Clip: S2026 E35 | 6:32
Watch 4:32
PBS News Hour
DHS barreling to shutdown after lawmakers fail to reach deal
Homeland Security barreling to shutdown after lawmakers fail to reach funding agreement
Clip: S2026 E35 | 4:32
Watch 6:38
PBS News Hour
News Wrap: Judge blocks Pentagon from punishing Sen. Kelly
News Wrap: Judge blocks Pentagon from punishing Sen. Kelly
Clip: S2026 E35 | 6:38
Watch 2:49
PBS News Hour
Strained U.S. ties loom over NATO ahead of security summit
Strained U.S. ties loom over NATO leaders ahead of Munich Security Conference
Clip: S2026 E35 | 2:49
Watch 8:04
PBS News Hour
Trump rolls back policy regulating greenhouse emissions
Trump rolls back landmark policy regulating greenhouse emissions
Clip: S2026 E35 | 8:04
Watch 7:52
PBS News Hour
What researchers learned at Antarctica’s Thwaites Glacier
Despite setback, researchers uncover new findings at Antarctica’s Thwaites Glacier
Clip: S2026 E35 | 7:52
Watch 5:18
PBS News Hour
Ukrainian theater provides joy for kids facing Russia's war
Ukrainian theater provides joy for children facing Russia's bombardment
Clip: S2026 E35 | 5:18
Watch 7:07
PBS News Hour
Ischinger asks if Trump, NATO 'still on the same team'
'Are we still on the same team?' Ischinger asks as Trump fuels NATO tensions
Clip: S2026 E35 | 7:07
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
February 12, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
February 12, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2026 E35 | 57:46