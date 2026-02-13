February 13, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode

Extras
Some Minnesotans skeptical as feds say immigration operation winding down
After deaths, protests and political backlash, ICE surge set to end in Minnesota
Homeland Security barreling to shutdown after lawmakers fail to reach funding agreement
News Wrap: Judge blocks Pentagon from punishing Sen. Kelly
Strained U.S. ties loom over NATO leaders ahead of Munich Security Conference
Trump rolls back landmark policy regulating greenhouse emissions
Despite setback, researchers uncover new findings at Antarctica’s Thwaites Glacier
Ukrainian theater provides joy for children facing Russia's bombardment
'Are we still on the same team?' Ischinger asks as Trump fuels NATO tensions
February 12, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode