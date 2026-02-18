© 2026 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
PBS News Hour

February 18, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode

Season 2026 Episode 39 | 57m 46s

February 18, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode

Aired: 02/17/26 | Expires: 03/20/26
Extras
Watch 6:22
PBS News Hour
Sewage spill in Potomac becomes a political flashpoint
Clip: S2026 E39 | 6:22
Watch 8:12
PBS News Hour
Minnesota students face fallout of immigration crackdown
Clip: S2026 E39 | 8:12
Watch 5:53
PBS News Hour
What the Texas primaries could reveal about the midterms
Clip: S2026 E39 | 5:53
Watch 5:49
PBS News Hour
News Wrap: Bhattacharya to serve as acting head of CDC
Clip: S2026 E39 | 5:49
Watch 7:37
PBS News Hour
Ethan Hawke on his Oscar-nominated role in 'Blue Moon'
Clip: S2026 E39 | 7:37
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
February 17, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2026 E38 | 57:46
Watch 5:17
PBS News Hour
Andrew Young reflects on partnership with Jesse Jackson
Clip: S2026 E38 | 5:17
Watch 5:46
PBS News Hour
A look at Jesse Jackson's decades of civil rights advocacy
Clip: S2026 E38 | 5:46
Watch 6:42
PBS News Hour
FCC commissioner on 'equal time' after Colbert-CBS dispute
Clip: S2026 E38 | 6:42
Watch 7:44
PBS News Hour
Namwali Serpell celebrates literary genius in 'On Morrison'
Clip: S2026 E38 | 7:44