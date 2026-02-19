© 2026 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
PBS News Hour

February 19, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode

Season 2026 Episode 40 | 57m 46s

February 19, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode

Aired: 02/18/26 | Expires: 03/21/26
Watch 6:22
Sewage spill in Potomac becomes a political flashpoint
Clip: S2026 E39 | 6:22
Watch 8:12
Minnesota students face fallout of immigration crackdown
Clip: S2026 E39 | 8:12
Watch 5:49
News Wrap: Bhattacharya to serve as acting head of CDC
Clip: S2026 E39 | 5:49
Watch 7:37
Ethan Hawke on his Oscar-nominated role in 'Blue Moon'
Clip: S2026 E39 | 7:37
Watch 5:53
What the Texas primaries could reveal about the midterms
Clip: S2026 E39 | 5:53
Watch 4:59
Mother says social media built to addict children
Clip: S2026 E39 | 4:59
Watch 5:08
U.S. cuts forces in Syria as new leader fights terror threat
Clip: S2026 E39 | 5:08
Watch 2:58
Avalanche in Northern California kills at least 8 skiers
Clip: S2026 E39 | 2:58
Watch 5:05
Zuckerberg takes stand in social media addiction trial
Clip: S2026 E39 | 5:05
Watch 57:46
February 18, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
