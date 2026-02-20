© 2026 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Public Media from Michigan State University
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

PBS News Hour

February 20, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode

Season 2026 Episode 41 | 57m 46s

Friday on the News Hour, after the Supreme Court strikes down President Trump's global tariffs, he pledges to keep most of them in place through other means. In the midst of a military buildup, the U.S. considers a limited strike on Iran, but many fear this could lead to an all-out war. Plus, the EPA loosens restrictions on coal-burning power plants, allowing emissions of hazardous pollutants.

Aired: 02/19/26 | Expires: 03/22/26
Major corporate funding for the PBS News Hour is provided by BDO, BNSF, Consumer Cellular, American Cruise Lines, and Raymond James. Funding for the PBS NewsHour Weekend is provided by Consumer Cellular and Cunard Cruise Line. For a complete list of funders for the PBS NewsHour and PBS NewsHour weekend, click here.
Extras
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
February 19, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
February 19, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2026 E40 | 57:46
Watch 7:08
PBS News Hour
Lucinda Williams channels protest music era on new album
Lucinda Williams channels earlier protest music era on new album
Clip: S2026 E40 | 7:08
Watch 3:01
PBS News Hour
A Brief But Spectacular take on embracing curiosity
A Brief But Spectacular take on embracing curiosity and asking questions
Clip: S2026 E40 | 3:01
Watch 4:21
PBS News Hour
Ex-Prince Andrew arrested in fallout related to Epstein ties
Ex-Prince Andrew arrested in widening fallout related to Jeffrey Epstein ties
Clip: S2026 E40 | 4:21
Watch 6:09
PBS News Hour
How the UK is reacting to ex-Prince Andrew's arrest
How the UK is reacting to the arrest of former Prince Andrew
Clip: S2026 E40 | 6:09
Watch 3:47
PBS News Hour
Trump says U.S. will give $10 billion to Board of Peace
Trump says U.S. will give $10 billion to Board of Peace promising to rebuild Gaza
Clip: S2026 E40 | 3:47
Watch 6:30
PBS News Hour
GOP Rep. Mackenzie on Trump's economic, immigration policies
GOP Rep. Mackenzie on Trump's economic and immigration policies
Clip: S2026 E40 | 6:30
Watch 5:44
PBS News Hour
News Wrap: Palestinian-American killed by settlers
News Wrap: Palestinian-American killed by settlers in occupied West Bank, officials say
Clip: S2026 E40 | 5:44
Watch 3:25
PBS News Hour
Ex-South Korean president sentenced to life in prison
Former South Korean president sentenced to life in prison for imposing martial law
Clip: S2026 E40 | 3:25
Watch 5:17
PBS News Hour
Trump focuses on affordability ahead of State of the Union
Trump shifts focus to affordability ahead of State of the Union
Clip: S2026 E40 | 5:17