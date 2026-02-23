© 2026 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
PBS News Hour

February 23, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode

Season 2026 Episode 42 | 57m 46s

Monday on the News Hour, the killing of a Mexican cartel leader sparks retaliatory violence across parts of Mexico. FBI Director Kash Patel's trip to the Olympics raises questions about the bureau's priorities and use of taxpayer dollars. Plus, as a fragile peace arrangement holds between Syria's new government and its Kurdish minority, we hear from the Kurds' top military leader.

Aired: 02/22/26 | Expires: 03/25/26
