January 13, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode

January 12, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
Trump administration's posts echo rhetoric linked to extremist groups
Trump's intimidation of Fed's leadership threatens economic stability, Yellen says
Ex-prosecutor on DOJ’s Powell probe and Trump’s targeting of opponents
News Wrap: Minnesota sues feds to stop immigration enforcement surge
Powell pushes back as Trump’s DOJ launches unprecedented investigation into Fed
Iran protests escalate as regime crackdown leaves more than 500 dead
Literary Arts Fund created to rekindle a love for reading
Tamara Keith and Amy Walter on pushback to Trump's threats to Federal Reserve
Highlights from PBS News Weekend as show goes off the air