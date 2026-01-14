© 2026 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
PBS News Hour

January 14, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode

Season 2026 Episode 14 | 57m 46s

Wednesday on the News Hour, as the unrest continues in Iran, President Trump seems to tamp down his threats of military action. Disagreements remain after a meeting between the White House and officials from Denmark and Greenland, a territory Trump wants to control. Plus, more immigration raids and the ongoing fallout from the killing of a U.S. citizen by an ICE agent keep the Twin Cities on edge.

Aired: 01/13/26 | Expires: 02/13/26
