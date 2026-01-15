January 15, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode

Extras
FBI searches reporter’s home, raising concerns about intimidation of free press
How a small law change could have a huge impact on the U.S. hemp industry
GOP senators flip votes to squash Venezuela war powers resolution
Twin Cities on edge as ICE raids ignite fear and protests
Minnesota AG says 'destructive' immigration raids are eroding trust in government
News Wrap: U.S. suspending visa applications from 75 countries
Iran protests have eased after government's brutal crackdown, activist says
A look at the strategic importance of Greenland as Trump escalates threats
January 14, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
'It's the whole system': Survivors of alleged abuse by Army doctor demand accountability