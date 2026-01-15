© 2026 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
PBS News Hour

January 15, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode

Season 2026 Episode 15 | 57m 46s

January 15, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode

Aired: 01/14/26 | Expires: 02/14/26
Extras
Watch 4:55
PBS News Hour
FBI search raises concerns about intimidation of free press
Clip: S2026 E14 | 4:55
Watch 8:29
PBS News Hour
Small law change could have a huge impact on hemp industry
Clip: S2026 E14 | 8:29
Watch 4:58
PBS News Hour
GOP senators flip votes to squash war powers resolution
Clip: S2026 E14 | 4:58
Watch 7:08
PBS News Hour
Twin Cities on edge as ICE raids ignite fear and protests
Clip: S2026 E14 | 7:08
Watch 7:11
PBS News Hour
Minnesota AG says ICE raids eroding trust in government
Clip: S2026 E14 | 7:11
Watch 5:32
PBS News Hour
News Wrap: U.S. suspends visa applications from 75 countries
Clip: S2026 E14 | 5:32
Watch 5:52
PBS News Hour
Iran protests ease after brutal crackdown, activist says
Clip: S2026 E14 | 5:52
Watch 8:42
PBS News Hour
A look at the strategic importance of Greenland
Clip: S2026 E14 | 8:42
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
January 14, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2026 E14 | 57:46
Watch 19:14
PBS News Hour
Survivors of alleged abuse by Army doctor demand change
Clip: S2026 E13 | 19:14