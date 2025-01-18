© 2025 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
PBS News Hour

January 18, 2025 - PBS News Weekend full episode

Season 2025 Episode 18 | 26m 45s

Saturday on PBS News Weekend, hours before a ceasefire deal between Israel and Hamas is set to go into effect, Netanyahu says a last-minute snag could delay the war’s pause. Then, nearly 75 years after Ethel Rosenberg was executed for espionage, a recently declassified document has her sons pressing Biden for an apology. Plus, how a once-popular menopause treatment got a bad name decades ago.

Aired: 01/17/25 | Expires: 02/17/25
Extras
Watch 7:48
PBS News Hour
Why Ethel Rosenberg’s family is pushing for her exoneration
Ethel Rosenberg’s family pushes Biden to exonerate her decades after her execution
Clip: S2025 E18 | 7:48
Watch 7:27
PBS News Hour
How hormone therapy for menopause got a bad reputation
How a decades-old study gave hormone therapy for menopause a bad reputation
Clip: S2025 E18 | 7:27
Watch 4:16
PBS News Hour
Israel announces last-minute snag in hostage deal with Hamas
Why Netanyahu announced a last-minute snag in Israel-Hamas ceasefire and hostage deal
Clip: S2025 E18 | 4:16
Watch 3:03
PBS News Hour
News Wrap: TikTok plans to go dark in the U.S. on Sunday
News Wrap: TikTok plans to go dark in the U.S. on Sunday when ban takes effect
Clip: S2025 E18 | 3:03
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
January 17, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
January 17, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2025 E17 | 57:46
Watch 5:52
PBS News Hour
Supreme Court clears way to ban TikTok in the U.S.
Biden White House says enforcement of TikTok ban will fall to Trump
Clip: S2025 E17 | 5:52
Watch 6:56
PBS News Hour
McGurk breaks down complex negotiations to reach ceasefire
Brett McGurk breaks down complex negotiations to reach Israel-Hamas ceasefire
Clip: S2025 E17 | 6:56
Watch 7:10
PBS News Hour
Gazans desperate for aid but hopeful worst is behind them
Gazans desperate for aid but hopeful ceasefire means the worst is behind them
Clip: S2025 E17 | 7:10
Watch 10:03
PBS News Hour
Brooks and Capehart on Biden's legacy, Trump's expectations
Brooks and Capehart on Biden's legacy and what to expect from Trump's 2nd term
Clip: S2025 E17 | 10:03
Watch 9:22
PBS News Hour
How businesses are preparing for Trump's tariffs
How businesses are preparing for the tariffs Trump has promised to impose
Clip: S2025 E17 | 9:22