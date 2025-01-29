© 2025 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
PBS News Hour

January 29, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode

Season 2025 Episode 29 | 57m 46s

Aired: 01/28/25 | Expires: 02/28/25
Watch 3:16
Trump administration rescinds grant freeze memo that set off confusion and legal battles
Clip: S2025 E29 | 3:16
Watch 5:05
News Wrap: At least 30 killed in India during stampede at religious festival
Clip: S2025 E29 | 5:05
Watch 4:58
RFK Jr. faces questions over vaccine skepticism, Medicaid reform at confirmation hearing
Clip: S2025 E29 | 4:58
Watch 4:28
Vaccine specialist argues RFK Jr. would make them less accessible
Clip: S2025 E29 | 4:28
Watch 8:08
What options remain for immigrants seeking entry into the U.S. as policies rapidly change
Clip: S2025 E29 | 8:08
Watch 2:34
Reflecting on the lives taken by the Southern California wildfires
Clip: S2025 E29 | 2:34
Watch 7:15
Pentagon pulls security detail for Milley, former Joint Chiefs chairman critical of Trump
Clip: S2025 E29 | 7:15
Watch 7:24
How button boards are changing human-canine communication
Clip: S2025 E29 | 7:24
Watch 8:10
Nation’s Report Card paints bleak picture of education in aftermath of the pandemic
Clip: S2025 E29 | 8:10
Watch 57:46
January 28, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2025 E28 | 57:46