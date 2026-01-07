January 7, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode

Extras
Latin America analyst, ex-ambassador offer views on 'Trump Doctrine'
A Brief But Spectacular take on questions of belonging
Pardoned Jan. 6 rioters return to Capitol on 5th anniversary of insurrection
News Wrap: Trump tells Republicans he'll be impeached if they lose in midterms
5 years later, the fight over how Jan. 6 is remembered continues
Trump's push to access Venezuela's oil reserves faces major barriers
After Trump's removal of Maduro, European leaders reject his demands for Greenland
How the aftermath of Jan. 6 still challenges the Capitol
January 6, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
January 5, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode