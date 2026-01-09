January 9, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode

Extras
January 8, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
Minnesota leaders and protesters push for accountability after ICE shooting
What federal guidelines say about agents using deadly force
News Wrap: Internet and phone service shut off in Iran amid widening protests
In turnaround from earlier threats, Trump invites Colombia's leader to the White House
Senate moves to restrict Trump from taking further military action against Venezuela
Trump focused on foreign affairs to distract from domestic challenges, Sen. Slotkin says
Zinke supports Trump action in Venezuela but sees no basis for action in Greenland
Inside the real Pittsburgh hospital behind HBO's 'The Pitt'
Why experts are divided over the new federal dietary guidelines