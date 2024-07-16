© 2024 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Public Media from Michigan State University
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
PBS News Hour

July 16, 2024 - PBS News Hour full episode

Season 2024 Episode 199 | 57m 46s

July 16, 2024 - PBS News Hour full episode

Aired: 07/15/24 | Expires: 08/15/24
Major corporate funding for the PBS News Hour is provided by BDO, BNSF, Consumer Cellular, Cunard Cruise Line, and Raymond James. Funding for the PBS NewsHour Weekend is provided by Consumer Cellular and Cunard Cruise Line. For a complete list of funders for the PBS NewsHour and PBS NewsHour weekend, click here.
Extras
Watch 2:56:42
PBS News Hour
2024 Republican National Convention | RNC Night 1 | PBS News special coverage
2024 Republican National Convention | RNC Night 1 | PBS News special coverage
Special: 2:56:42
Watch 56:38
PBS News Hour
July 15, 2024 - PBS News Hour full episode
July 15, 2024 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2024 E198 | 56:38
Watch 7:45
PBS News Hour
Tamara Keith and Amy Walter on what Vance brings to campaign
Tamara Keith and Amy Walter on what Vance brings to Trump's campaign
Clip: S2024 E198 | 7:45
Watch 6:42
PBS News Hour
What's next for DOJ and Trump's classified documents case
What's next for Justice Department after Trump's classified documents case dismissed
Clip: S2024 E198 | 6:42
Watch 4:38
PBS News Hour
News Wrap: 250,000 without power a week after hurricane
News Wrap: More than 250,000 in Texas still without power a week after hurricane
Clip: S2024 E198 | 4:38
Watch 8:00
PBS News Hour
DeWine: Vance's experiences unique, will relate with voters
DeWine on Vance: 'His life experiences are unique' and will relate with voters
Clip: S2024 E198 | 8:00
Watch 8:55
PBS News Hour
GOP charts path forward after assassination attempt on Trump
Republicans chart path forward at convention days after assassination attempt on Trum
Clip: S2024 E198 | 8:55
Watch 4:18
PBS News Hour
JD Vance's evolution from Trump critic to running mate
JD Vance's evolution from Trump critic to running mate
Clip: S2024 E198 | 4:18
Watch 5:54
PBS News Hour
Secret Service scrutinized after 'basic rules' not followed
Secret Service under scrutiny after 'basic rules' not followed at Trump rally
Clip: S2024 E198 | 5:54
Watch 5:46
PBS News Hour
Biden adjusts after Trump shooting, Democratic pressure
How Biden is adjusting in aftermath of Trump shooting and Democrats asking him to drop out
Clip: S2024 E198 | 5:46